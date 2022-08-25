SOUTH TOMS RIVER — A storekeeper is accused of selling counterfeit goods at his store, passing them off as high-end luxury items from brands including Versace, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

Rasheem Paige, 47, ran the shop on Dover Street, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators carried out a search warrant on Tuesday and reported seizing 600 items with fake branding. Prosecutors said the counterfeited goods included imitation Louis Vuitton, Versace, Nike, Polo, Gucci, North Face, Fendi, and Coach.

The search also turned up a pellet handgun and a Hyperspeed folding pocket knife, prosecutors said.

Paige was arrested at the store and served with a summons after the search. He is charged with counterfeiting and weapons offenses.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

