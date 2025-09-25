NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 25
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:46am - 6:52pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:36a
|Low
Thu 4:57p
|High
Thu 10:52p
|Low
Fri 4:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:10a
|Low
Thu 4:21p
|High
Thu 10:26p
|Low
Fri 4:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:24a
|Low
Thu 4:33p
|High
Thu 10:40p
|Low
Fri 4:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:06a
|Low
Thu 4:25p
|High
Thu 10:22p
|Low
Fri 4:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:30a
|High
Thu 2:16p
|Low
Thu 9:02p
|High
Fri 2:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:33a
|Low
Thu 4:59p
|High
Thu 10:49p
|Low
Fri 4:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:04a
|High
Thu 1:23p
|Low
Thu 8:36p
|High
Fri 1:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 11:28a
|Low
Thu 5:39p
|High
Thu 11:43p
|Low
Fri 5:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:13a
|Low
Thu 4:31p
|High
Thu 10:27p
|Low
Fri 4:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:42a
|Low
Thu 4:56p
|High
Thu 10:53p
|Low
Fri 4:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:15a
|Low
Thu 4:33p
|High
Thu 10:33p
|Low
Fri 4:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 11:24a
|Low
Thu 5:33p
|High
Thu 11:42p
|Low
Fri 5:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 11 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
