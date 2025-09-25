Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the South

10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:46am - 6:52pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:36a Low

Thu 4:57p High

Thu 10:52p Low

Fri 4:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:10a Low

Thu 4:21p High

Thu 10:26p Low

Fri 4:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:24a Low

Thu 4:33p High

Thu 10:40p Low

Fri 4:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:06a Low

Thu 4:25p High

Thu 10:22p Low

Fri 4:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:30a High

Thu 2:16p Low

Thu 9:02p High

Fri 2:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:33a Low

Thu 4:59p High

Thu 10:49p Low

Fri 4:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:04a High

Thu 1:23p Low

Thu 8:36p High

Fri 1:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 11:28a Low

Thu 5:39p High

Thu 11:43p Low

Fri 5:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:13a Low

Thu 4:31p High

Thu 10:27p Low

Fri 4:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:42a Low

Thu 4:56p High

Thu 10:53p Low

Fri 4:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:15a Low

Thu 4:33p High

Thu 10:33p Low

Fri 4:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 11:24a Low

Thu 5:33p High

Thu 11:42p Low

Fri 5:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 11 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

