NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 25

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:46am - 6:52pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 10:36a		Low
Thu 4:57p		High
Thu 10:52p		Low
Fri 4:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:10a		Low
Thu 4:21p		High
Thu 10:26p		Low
Fri 4:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:24a		Low
Thu 4:33p		High
Thu 10:40p		Low
Fri 4:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:06a		Low
Thu 4:25p		High
Thu 10:22p		Low
Fri 4:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:30a		High
Thu 2:16p		Low
Thu 9:02p		High
Fri 2:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:33a		Low
Thu 4:59p		High
Thu 10:49p		Low
Fri 4:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:04a		High
Thu 1:23p		Low
Thu 8:36p		High
Fri 1:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 11:28a		Low
Thu 5:39p		High
Thu 11:43p		Low
Fri 5:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:13a		Low
Thu 4:31p		High
Thu 10:27p		Low
Fri 4:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 10:42a		Low
Thu 4:56p		High
Thu 10:53p		Low
Fri 4:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:15a		Low
Thu 4:33p		High
Thu 10:33p		Low
Fri 4:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 11:24a		Low
Thu 5:33p		High
Thu 11:42p		Low
Fri 5:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 11 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

