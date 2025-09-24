NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 24

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 24

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Always obey posted beach flags.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 4 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:45am - 6:54pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:59a		Low
Wed 4:20p		High
Wed 10:13p		Low
Thu 4:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:33a		Low
Wed 3:44p		High
Wed 9:47p		Low
Thu 3:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:47a		Low
Wed 3:56p		High
Wed 10:01p		Low
Thu 4:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:29a		Low
Wed 3:48p		High
Wed 9:43p		Low
Thu 3:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:58a		High
Wed 1:39p		Low
Wed 8:25p		High
Thu 1:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:56a		Low
Wed 4:19p		High
Wed 10:10p		Low
Thu 4:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:32a		High
Wed 12:46p		Low
Wed 7:59p		High
Thu 1:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:50a		Low
Wed 4:57p		High
Wed 11:04p		Low
Thu 4:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:38a		Low
Wed 3:51p		High
Wed 9:51p		Low
Thu 3:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 10:06a		Low
Wed 4:15p		High
Wed 10:18p		Low
Thu 4:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:41a		Low
Wed 3:55p		High
Wed 9:58p		Low
Thu 3:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:49a		Low
Wed 4:54p		High
Wed 11:05p		Low
Thu 4:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

