Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Always obey posted beach flags.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 4 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 6:54pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:59a Low

Wed 4:20p High

Wed 10:13p Low

Thu 4:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:33a Low

Wed 3:44p High

Wed 9:47p Low

Thu 3:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:47a Low

Wed 3:56p High

Wed 10:01p Low

Thu 4:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:29a Low

Wed 3:48p High

Wed 9:43p Low

Thu 3:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:58a High

Wed 1:39p Low

Wed 8:25p High

Thu 1:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:56a Low

Wed 4:19p High

Wed 10:10p Low

Thu 4:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:32a High

Wed 12:46p Low

Wed 7:59p High

Thu 1:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:50a Low

Wed 4:57p High

Wed 11:04p Low

Thu 4:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:38a Low

Wed 3:51p High

Wed 9:51p Low

Thu 3:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:06a Low

Wed 4:15p High

Wed 10:18p Low

Thu 4:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:41a Low

Wed 3:55p High

Wed 9:58p Low

Thu 3:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:49a Low

Wed 4:54p High

Wed 11:05p Low

Thu 4:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

