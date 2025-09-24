NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 24
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Always obey posted beach flags.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 4 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:45am - 6:54pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:59a
|Low
Wed 4:20p
|High
Wed 10:13p
|Low
Thu 4:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:33a
|Low
Wed 3:44p
|High
Wed 9:47p
|Low
Thu 3:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:47a
|Low
Wed 3:56p
|High
Wed 10:01p
|Low
Thu 4:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:29a
|Low
Wed 3:48p
|High
Wed 9:43p
|Low
Thu 3:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:58a
|High
Wed 1:39p
|Low
Wed 8:25p
|High
Thu 1:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:56a
|Low
Wed 4:19p
|High
Wed 10:10p
|Low
Thu 4:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:32a
|High
Wed 12:46p
|Low
Wed 7:59p
|High
Thu 1:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:50a
|Low
Wed 4:57p
|High
Wed 11:04p
|Low
Thu 4:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:38a
|Low
Wed 3:51p
|High
Wed 9:51p
|Low
Thu 3:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:06a
|Low
Wed 4:15p
|High
Wed 10:18p
|Low
Thu 4:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:41a
|Low
Wed 3:55p
|High
Wed 9:58p
|Low
Thu 3:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:49a
|Low
Wed 4:54p
|High
Wed 11:05p
|Low
Thu 4:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
