NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 23
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:44am - 6:56pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:23a
|Low
Tue 3:42p
|High
Tue 9:36p
|Low
Wed 3:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:57a
|Low
Tue 3:06p
|High
Tue 9:10p
|Low
Wed 3:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:11a
|Low
Tue 3:18p
|High
Tue 9:24p
|Low
Wed 3:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:53a
|Low
Tue 3:10p
|High
Tue 9:06p
|Low
Wed 3:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:24a
|High
Tue 1:03p
|Low
Tue 7:47p
|High
Wed 1:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:19a
|Low
Tue 3:41p
|High
Tue 9:33p
|Low
Wed 3:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:58a
|High
Tue 12:10p
|Low
Tue 7:21p
|High
Wed 12:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:12a
|Low
Tue 4:15p
|High
Tue 10:25p
|Low
Wed 4:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:04a
|Low
Tue 3:13p
|High
Tue 9:16p
|Low
Wed 3:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:31a
|Low
Tue 3:36p
|High
Tue 9:44p
|Low
Wed 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:09a
|Low
Tue 3:19p
|High
Tue 9:25p
|Low
Wed 3:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:14a
|Low
Tue 4:15p
|High
Tue 10:29p
|Low
Wed 4:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
