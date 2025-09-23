NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 23

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 23

Asbury Park (Mike Hildebrandt)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:44am - 6:56pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:23a		Low
Tue 3:42p		High
Tue 9:36p		Low
Wed 3:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:57a		Low
Tue 3:06p		High
Tue 9:10p		Low
Wed 3:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:11a		Low
Tue 3:18p		High
Tue 9:24p		Low
Wed 3:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:53a		Low
Tue 3:10p		High
Tue 9:06p		Low
Wed 3:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:24a		High
Tue 1:03p		Low
Tue 7:47p		High
Wed 1:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:19a		Low
Tue 3:41p		High
Tue 9:33p		Low
Wed 3:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:58a		High
Tue 12:10p		Low
Tue 7:21p		High
Wed 12:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:12a		Low
Tue 4:15p		High
Tue 10:25p		Low
Wed 4:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:04a		Low
Tue 3:13p		High
Tue 9:16p		Low
Wed 3:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 9:31a		Low
Tue 3:36p		High
Tue 9:44p		Low
Wed 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:09a		Low
Tue 3:19p		High
Tue 9:25p		Low
Wed 3:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:14a		Low
Tue 4:15p		High
Tue 10:29p		Low
Wed 4:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM