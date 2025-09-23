Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:44am - 6:56pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:23a Low

Tue 3:42p High

Tue 9:36p Low

Wed 3:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:57a Low

Tue 3:06p High

Tue 9:10p Low

Wed 3:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:11a Low

Tue 3:18p High

Tue 9:24p Low

Wed 3:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:53a Low

Tue 3:10p High

Tue 9:06p Low

Wed 3:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:24a High

Tue 1:03p Low

Tue 7:47p High

Wed 1:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:19a Low

Tue 3:41p High

Tue 9:33p Low

Wed 3:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:58a High

Tue 12:10p Low

Tue 7:21p High

Wed 12:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:12a Low

Tue 4:15p High

Tue 10:25p Low

Wed 4:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:04a Low

Tue 3:13p High

Tue 9:16p Low

Wed 3:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:31a Low

Tue 3:36p High

Tue 9:44p Low

Wed 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:09a Low

Tue 3:19p High

Tue 9:25p Low

Wed 3:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:14a Low

Tue 4:15p High

Tue 10:29p Low

Wed 4:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

