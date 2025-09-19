NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 19

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 19

Lavallette (@Lavallette Beach via YouTube)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature77° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:40am - 7:02pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 6:45a		Low
Fri 12:49p		High
Fri 7:01p		Low
Sat 1:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:19a		Low
Fri 12:13p		High
Fri 6:35p		Low
Sat 12:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:33a		Low
Fri 12:25p		High
Fri 6:49p		Low
Sat 1:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:15a		Low
Fri 12:17p		High
Fri 6:31p		Low
Sat 12:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:25a		Low
Fri 4:54p		High
Fri 10:41p		Low
Sat 5:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:32a		Low
Fri 12:42p		High
Fri 6:51p		Low
Sat 1:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:32a		Low
Fri 4:28p		High
Fri 9:48p		Low
Sat 5:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:23a		Low
Fri 1:15p		High
Fri 7:43p		Low
Sat 2:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:28a		Low
Fri 12:25p		High
Fri 6:44p		Low
Sat 1:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 6:52a		Low
Fri 12:45p		High
Fri 7:14p		Low
Sat 1:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:42a		Low
Fri 12:38p		High
Fri 7:00p		Low
Sat 1:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:34a		Low
Fri 1:28p		High
Fri 7:53p		Low
Sat 2:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and W 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM