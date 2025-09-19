NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:40am - 7:02pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:45a
|Low
Fri 12:49p
|High
Fri 7:01p
|Low
Sat 1:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:19a
|Low
Fri 12:13p
|High
Fri 6:35p
|Low
Sat 12:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:33a
|Low
Fri 12:25p
|High
Fri 6:49p
|Low
Sat 1:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:15a
|Low
Fri 12:17p
|High
Fri 6:31p
|Low
Sat 12:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:25a
|Low
Fri 4:54p
|High
Fri 10:41p
|Low
Sat 5:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:32a
|Low
Fri 12:42p
|High
Fri 6:51p
|Low
Sat 1:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:32a
|Low
Fri 4:28p
|High
Fri 9:48p
|Low
Sat 5:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:23a
|Low
Fri 1:15p
|High
Fri 7:43p
|Low
Sat 2:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:28a
|Low
Fri 12:25p
|High
Fri 6:44p
|Low
Sat 1:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:52a
|Low
Fri 12:45p
|High
Fri 7:14p
|Low
Sat 1:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:42a
|Low
Fri 12:38p
|High
Fri 7:00p
|Low
Sat 1:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:34a
|Low
Fri 1:28p
|High
Fri 7:53p
|Low
Sat 2:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and W 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
