Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

6 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 77° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:40am - 7:02pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:45a Low

Fri 12:49p High

Fri 7:01p Low

Sat 1:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:19a Low

Fri 12:13p High

Fri 6:35p Low

Sat 12:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:33a Low

Fri 12:25p High

Fri 6:49p Low

Sat 1:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:15a Low

Fri 12:17p High

Fri 6:31p Low

Sat 12:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:25a Low

Fri 4:54p High

Fri 10:41p Low

Sat 5:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:32a Low

Fri 12:42p High

Fri 6:51p Low

Sat 1:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:32a Low

Fri 4:28p High

Fri 9:48p Low

Sat 5:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:23a Low

Fri 1:15p High

Fri 7:43p Low

Sat 2:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:28a Low

Fri 12:25p High

Fri 6:44p Low

Sat 1:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:52a Low

Fri 12:45p High

Fri 7:14p Low

Sat 1:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:42a Low

Fri 12:38p High

Fri 7:00p Low

Sat 1:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:34a Low

Fri 1:28p High

Fri 7:53p Low

Sat 2:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and W 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto