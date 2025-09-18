NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 18
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 71°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:04pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:53a
|Low
Thu 11:59a
|High
Thu 6:14p
|Low
Fri 12:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:27a
|Low
Thu 11:23a
|High
Thu 5:48p
|Low
Fri 12:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:41a
|Low
Thu 11:35a
|High
Thu 6:02p
|Low
Fri 12:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:23a
|Low
Thu 11:27a
|High
Thu 5:44p
|Low
Fri 12:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:33a
|Low
Thu 4:04p
|High
Thu 9:54p
|Low
Fri 4:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:42a
|Low
Thu 11:49a
|High
Thu 6:02p
|Low
Fri 12:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:40a
|Low
Thu 3:38p
|High
Thu 9:01p
|Low
Fri 4:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:32a
|Low
Thu 12:21p
|High
Thu 6:55p
|Low
Fri 1:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:40a
|Low
Thu 11:32a
|High
Thu 5:58p
|Low
Fri 12:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:03a
|Low
Thu 11:51a
|High
Thu 6:28p
|Low
Fri 12:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:55a
|Low
Thu 11:45a
|High
Thu 6:16p
|Low
Fri 12:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:42a
|Low
Thu 12:34p
|High
Thu 7:05p
|Low
Fri 1:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
