NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 18

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 18

Ocean City boardwalk (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 71°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:04pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 5:53a		Low
Thu 11:59a		High
Thu 6:14p		Low
Fri 12:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:27a		Low
Thu 11:23a		High
Thu 5:48p		Low
Fri 12:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:41a		Low
Thu 11:35a		High
Thu 6:02p		Low
Fri 12:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:23a		Low
Thu 11:27a		High
Thu 5:44p		Low
Fri 12:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:33a		Low
Thu 4:04p		High
Thu 9:54p		Low
Fri 4:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:42a		Low
Thu 11:49a		High
Thu 6:02p		Low
Fri 12:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 8:40a		Low
Thu 3:38p		High
Thu 9:01p		Low
Fri 4:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:32a		Low
Thu 12:21p		High
Thu 6:55p		Low
Fri 1:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:40a		Low
Thu 11:32a		High
Thu 5:58p		Low
Fri 12:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:03a		Low
Thu 11:51a		High
Thu 6:28p		Low
Fri 12:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:55a		Low
Thu 11:45a		High
Thu 6:16p		Low
Fri 12:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 6:42a		Low
Thu 12:34p		High
Thu 7:05p		Low
Fri 1:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM