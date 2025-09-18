Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the North

7 - 10 mph (Gust 12 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 71°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:04pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:53a Low

Thu 11:59a High

Thu 6:14p Low

Fri 12:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:27a Low

Thu 11:23a High

Thu 5:48p Low

Fri 12:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:41a Low

Thu 11:35a High

Thu 6:02p Low

Fri 12:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:23a Low

Thu 11:27a High

Thu 5:44p Low

Fri 12:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:33a Low

Thu 4:04p High

Thu 9:54p Low

Fri 4:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:42a Low

Thu 11:49a High

Thu 6:02p Low

Fri 12:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:40a Low

Thu 3:38p High

Thu 9:01p Low

Fri 4:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:32a Low

Thu 12:21p High

Thu 6:55p Low

Fri 1:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:40a Low

Thu 11:32a High

Thu 5:58p Low

Fri 12:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:03a Low

Thu 11:51a High

Thu 6:28p Low

Fri 12:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:55a Low

Thu 11:45a High

Thu 6:16p Low

Fri 12:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:42a Low

Thu 12:34p High

Thu 7:05p Low

Fri 1:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

