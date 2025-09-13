NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 13

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 13

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
3 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
2 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:35am - 7:12pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:29a		High
Sat 1:01p		Low
Sat 7:37p		High
Sun 1:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:53a		High
Sat 12:35p		Low
Sat 7:01p		High
Sun 1:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:05a		High
Sat 12:49p		Low
Sat 7:13p		High
Sun 1:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:57a		High
Sat 12:31p		Low
Sat 7:05p		High
Sun 1:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:34a		High
Sat 4:41p		Low
Sat 11:42p		High
Sun 5:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:32a		High
Sat 12:49p		Low
Sat 7:44p		High
Sun 1:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:08a		High
Sat 3:48p		Low
Sat 11:16p		High
Sun 4:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:06a		High
Sat 1:51p		Low
Sat 8:17p		High
Sun 2:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:04a		High
Sat 12:33p		Low
Sat 7:14p		High
Sun 1:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:29a		High
Sat 1:09p		Low
Sat 7:37p		High
Sun 1:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:08a		High
Sat 12:40p		Low
Sat 7:16p		High
Sun 1:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:06a		High
Sat 1:42p		Low
Sat 8:06p		High
Sun 2:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Light and variable winds, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

