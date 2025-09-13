NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 13
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
3 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
2 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:35am - 7:12pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:29a
|High
Sat 1:01p
|Low
Sat 7:37p
|High
Sun 1:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:53a
|High
Sat 12:35p
|Low
Sat 7:01p
|High
Sun 1:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:05a
|High
Sat 12:49p
|Low
Sat 7:13p
|High
Sun 1:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:57a
|High
Sat 12:31p
|Low
Sat 7:05p
|High
Sun 1:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:34a
|High
Sat 4:41p
|Low
Sat 11:42p
|High
Sun 5:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:32a
|High
Sat 12:49p
|Low
Sat 7:44p
|High
Sun 1:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:08a
|High
Sat 3:48p
|Low
Sat 11:16p
|High
Sun 4:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:06a
|High
Sat 1:51p
|Low
Sat 8:17p
|High
Sun 2:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:04a
|High
Sat 12:33p
|Low
Sat 7:14p
|High
Sun 1:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:29a
|High
Sat 1:09p
|Low
Sat 7:37p
|High
Sun 1:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:08a
|High
Sat 12:40p
|Low
Sat 7:16p
|High
Sun 1:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:06a
|High
Sat 1:42p
|Low
Sat 8:06p
|High
Sun 2:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: Light and variable winds, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
