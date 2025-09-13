Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

3 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

2 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:35am - 7:12pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:29a High

Sat 1:01p Low

Sat 7:37p High

Sun 1:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:53a High

Sat 12:35p Low

Sat 7:01p High

Sun 1:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:05a High

Sat 12:49p Low

Sat 7:13p High

Sun 1:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:57a High

Sat 12:31p Low

Sat 7:05p High

Sun 1:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:34a High

Sat 4:41p Low

Sat 11:42p High

Sun 5:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:32a High

Sat 12:49p Low

Sat 7:44p High

Sun 1:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:08a High

Sat 3:48p Low

Sat 11:16p High

Sun 4:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:06a High

Sat 1:51p Low

Sat 8:17p High

Sun 2:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:04a High

Sat 12:33p Low

Sat 7:14p High

Sun 1:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:29a High

Sat 1:09p Low

Sat 7:37p High

Sun 1:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:08a High

Sat 12:40p Low

Sat 7:16p High

Sun 1:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:06a High

Sat 1:42p Low

Sat 8:06p High

Sun 2:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Light and variable winds, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

