NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 30
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
3 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:26a
|High
Mon 12:47p
|Low
Mon 6:36p
|High
Tue 12:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:50a
|High
Mon 12:21p
|Low
Mon 6:00p
|High
Tue 12:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:02a
|High
Mon 12:35p
|Low
Mon 6:12p
|High
Tue 12:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:54a
|High
Mon 12:17p
|Low
Mon 6:04p
|High
Tue 12:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:31a
|High
Mon 4:27p
|Low
Mon 10:41p
|High
Tue 4:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:35a
|High
Mon 12:35p
|Low
Mon 6:37p
|High
Tue 12:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:05a
|High
Mon 3:34p
|Low
Mon 10:15p
|High
Tue 3:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:09a
|High
Mon 1:23p
|Low
Mon 7:11p
|High
Tue 1:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:12a
|High
Mon 12:20p
|Low
Mon 6:14p
|High
Tue 12:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:31a
|High
Mon 12:40p
|Low
Mon 6:34p
|High
Tue 12:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:15a
|High
Mon 12:24p
|Low
Mon 6:16p
|High
Tue 12:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:09a
|High
Mon 1:22p
|Low
Mon 7:13p
|High
Tue 1:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
2022 Polar Bear Plunge
Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ
Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G