NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 30

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
3 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature75° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:26a		High
Mon 12:47p		Low
Mon 6:36p		High
Tue 12:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:50a		High
Mon 12:21p		Low
Mon 6:00p		High
Tue 12:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:02a		High
Mon 12:35p		Low
Mon 6:12p		High
Tue 12:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:54a		High
Mon 12:17p		Low
Mon 6:04p		High
Tue 12:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:31a		High
Mon 4:27p		Low
Mon 10:41p		High
Tue 4:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:35a		High
Mon 12:35p		Low
Mon 6:37p		High
Tue 12:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 10:05a		High
Mon 3:34p		Low
Mon 10:15p		High
Tue 3:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:09a		High
Mon 1:23p		Low
Mon 7:11p		High
Tue 1:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:12a		High
Mon 12:20p		Low
Mon 6:14p		High
Tue 12:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:31a		High
Mon 12:40p		Low
Mon 6:34p		High
Tue 12:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:15a		High
Mon 12:24p		Low
Mon 6:16p		High
Tue 12:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:09a		High
Mon 1:22p		Low
Mon 7:13p		High
Tue 1:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

