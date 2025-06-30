Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

3 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 78°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 75° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:26a High

Mon 12:47p Low

Mon 6:36p High

Tue 12:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:50a High

Mon 12:21p Low

Mon 6:00p High

Tue 12:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:02a High

Mon 12:35p Low

Mon 6:12p High

Tue 12:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:54a High

Mon 12:17p Low

Mon 6:04p High

Tue 12:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:31a High

Mon 4:27p Low

Mon 10:41p High

Tue 4:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:35a High

Mon 12:35p Low

Mon 6:37p High

Tue 12:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:05a High

Mon 3:34p Low

Mon 10:15p High

Tue 3:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:09a High

Mon 1:23p Low

Mon 7:11p High

Tue 1:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:12a High

Mon 12:20p Low

Mon 6:14p High

Tue 12:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:31a High

Mon 12:40p Low

Mon 6:34p High

Tue 12:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:15a High

Mon 12:24p Low

Mon 6:16p High

Tue 12:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:09a High

Mon 1:22p Low

Mon 7:13p High

Tue 1:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

