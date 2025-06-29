NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 29

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 29

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
7 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
6 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature80° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:42a		High
Sun 11:56a		Low
Sun 5:45p		High
Mon 12:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:06a		High
Sun 11:30a		Low
Sun 5:09p		High
Sun 11:36p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:18a		High
Sun 11:44a		Low
Sun 5:21p		High
Sun 11:50p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:10a		High
Sun 11:26a		Low
Sun 5:13p		High
Sun 11:32p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:47a		High
Sun 3:36p		Low
Sun 9:50p		High
Mon 3:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:48a		High
Sun 11:42a		Low
Sun 5:43p		High
Sun 11:52p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:21a		High
Sun 2:43p		Low
Sun 9:24p		High
Mon 2:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:23a		High
Sun 12:33p		Low
Sun 6:17p		High
Mon 12:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:24a		High
Sun 11:30a		Low
Sun 5:18p		High
Sun 11:36p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:47a		High
Sun 11:54a		Low
Sun 5:41p		High
Mon 12:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:27a		High
Sun 11:33a		Low
Sun 5:21p		High
Sun 11:47p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:23a		High
Sun 12:32p		Low
Sun 6:19p		High
Mon 12:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

