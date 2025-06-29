NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 29
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
6 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:42a
|High
Sun 11:56a
|Low
Sun 5:45p
|High
Mon 12:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|High
Sun 11:30a
|Low
Sun 5:09p
|High
Sun 11:36p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:18a
|High
Sun 11:44a
|Low
Sun 5:21p
|High
Sun 11:50p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:10a
|High
Sun 11:26a
|Low
Sun 5:13p
|High
Sun 11:32p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:47a
|High
Sun 3:36p
|Low
Sun 9:50p
|High
Mon 3:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:48a
|High
Sun 11:42a
|Low
Sun 5:43p
|High
Sun 11:52p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:21a
|High
Sun 2:43p
|Low
Sun 9:24p
|High
Mon 2:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:23a
|High
Sun 12:33p
|Low
Sun 6:17p
|High
Mon 12:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:24a
|High
Sun 11:30a
|Low
Sun 5:18p
|High
Sun 11:36p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:47a
|High
Sun 11:54a
|Low
Sun 5:41p
|High
Mon 12:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|High
Sun 11:33a
|Low
Sun 5:21p
|High
Sun 11:47p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:23a
|High
Sun 12:32p
|Low
Sun 6:19p
|High
Mon 12:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
