Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

7 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)

6 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 80° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:42a High

Sun 11:56a Low

Sun 5:45p High

Mon 12:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:06a High

Sun 11:30a Low

Sun 5:09p High

Sun 11:36p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:18a High

Sun 11:44a Low

Sun 5:21p High

Sun 11:50p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:10a High

Sun 11:26a Low

Sun 5:13p High

Sun 11:32p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:47a High

Sun 3:36p Low

Sun 9:50p High

Mon 3:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:48a High

Sun 11:42a Low

Sun 5:43p High

Sun 11:52p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:21a High

Sun 2:43p Low

Sun 9:24p High

Mon 2:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:23a High

Sun 12:33p Low

Sun 6:17p High

Mon 12:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:24a High

Sun 11:30a Low

Sun 5:18p High

Sun 11:36p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:47a High

Sun 11:54a Low

Sun 5:41p High

Mon 12:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:27a High

Sun 11:33a Low

Sun 5:21p High

Sun 11:47p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:23a High

Sun 12:32p Low

Sun 6:19p High

Mon 12:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

