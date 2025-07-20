NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 6 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|84° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 10:20a
|High
Sun 4:36p
|Low
Sun 11:28p
|High
Mon 5:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:44a
|High
Sun 4:10p
|Low
Sun 10:52p
|High
Mon 4:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:56a
|High
Sun 4:24p
|Low
Sun 11:04p
|High
Mon 4:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:48a
|High
Sun 4:06p
|Low
Sun 10:56p
|High
Mon 4:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:41a
|Low
Sun 2:25p
|High
Sun 8:16p
|Low
Mon 3:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:11a
|High
Sun 4:33p
|Low
Sun 11:26p
|High
Mon 5:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:48a
|Low
Sun 1:59p
|High
Sun 7:23p
|Low
Mon 3:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:42a
|High
Sun 5:34p
|Low
Sun 11:57p
|High
Mon 5:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:45a
|High
Sun 4:24p
|Low
Sun 11:03p
|High
Mon 4:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:06a
|High
Sun 4:54p
|Low
Sun 11:22p
|High
Mon 5:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:52a
|High
Sun 4:37p
|Low
Sun 11:08p
|High
Mon 5:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:43a
|High
Sun 5:28p
|Low
Sun 11:53p
|High
Mon 5:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List
What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray
Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan