NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 20

Asbury Park 7/19/25 (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 6 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature84° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:22pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 10:20a		High
Sun 4:36p		Low
Sun 11:28p		High
Mon 5:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:44a		High
Sun 4:10p		Low
Sun 10:52p		High
Mon 4:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:56a		High
Sun 4:24p		Low
Sun 11:04p		High
Mon 4:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:48a		High
Sun 4:06p		Low
Sun 10:56p		High
Mon 4:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:41a		Low
Sun 2:25p		High
Sun 8:16p		Low
Mon 3:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:11a		High
Sun 4:33p		Low
Sun 11:26p		High
Mon 5:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:48a		Low
Sun 1:59p		High
Sun 7:23p		Low
Mon 3:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 10:42a		High
Sun 5:34p		Low
Sun 11:57p		High
Mon 5:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:45a		High
Sun 4:24p		Low
Sun 11:03p		High
Mon 4:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 10:06a		High
Sun 4:54p		Low
Sun 11:22p		High
Mon 5:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:52a		High
Sun 4:37p		Low
Sun 11:08p		High
Mon 5:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 10:43a		High
Sun 5:28p		Low
Sun 11:53p		High
Mon 5:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

