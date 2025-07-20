Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 6 mph (Gust 12 mph)

3 - 5 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 84° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:22pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 10:20a High

Sun 4:36p Low

Sun 11:28p High

Mon 5:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:44a High

Sun 4:10p Low

Sun 10:52p High

Mon 4:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:56a High

Sun 4:24p Low

Sun 11:04p High

Mon 4:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:48a High

Sun 4:06p Low

Sun 10:56p High

Mon 4:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:41a Low

Sun 2:25p High

Sun 8:16p Low

Mon 3:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:11a High

Sun 4:33p Low

Sun 11:26p High

Mon 5:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:48a Low

Sun 1:59p High

Sun 7:23p Low

Mon 3:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:42a High

Sun 5:34p Low

Sun 11:57p High

Mon 5:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:45a High

Sun 4:24p Low

Sun 11:03p High

Mon 4:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:06a High

Sun 4:54p Low

Sun 11:22p High

Mon 5:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:52a High

Sun 4:37p Low

Sun 11:08p High

Mon 5:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:43a High

Sun 5:28p Low

Sun 11:53p High

Mon 5:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

