NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 10
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:15a
|Low
Thu 2:15p
|High
Thu 8:24p
|Low
Fri 3:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:49a
|Low
Thu 1:39p
|High
Thu 7:58p
|Low
Fri 2:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:03a
|Low
Thu 1:51p
|High
Thu 8:12p
|Low
Fri 2:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:45a
|Low
Thu 1:43p
|High
Thu 7:54p
|Low
Fri 2:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:29a
|High
Thu 11:55a
|Low
Thu 6:20p
|High
Fri 12:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:09a
|Low
Thu 2:09p
|High
Thu 8:19p
|Low
Fri 3:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:03a
|High
Thu 11:02a
|Low
Thu 5:54p
|High
Thu 11:11p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:02a
|Low
Thu 2:37p
|High
Thu 9:19p
|Low
Fri 3:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:56a
|Low
Thu 1:39p
|High
Thu 8:11p
|Low
Fri 2:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:22a
|Low
Thu 2:02p
|High
Thu 8:50p
|Low
Fri 3:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:56a
|Low
Thu 1:47p
|High
Thu 8:17p
|Low
Fri 2:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:02a
|Low
Thu 2:43p
|High
Thu 9:20p
|Low
Fri 3:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
