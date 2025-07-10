NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 10

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 10

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:28pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:15a		Low
Thu 2:15p		High
Thu 8:24p		Low
Fri 3:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:49a		Low
Thu 1:39p		High
Thu 7:58p		Low
Fri 2:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:03a		Low
Thu 1:51p		High
Thu 8:12p		Low
Fri 2:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:45a		Low
Thu 1:43p		High
Thu 7:54p		Low
Fri 2:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:29a		High
Thu 11:55a		Low
Thu 6:20p		High
Fri 12:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:09a		Low
Thu 2:09p		High
Thu 8:19p		Low
Fri 3:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:03a		High
Thu 11:02a		Low
Thu 5:54p		High
Thu 11:11p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 9:02a		Low
Thu 2:37p		High
Thu 9:19p		Low
Fri 3:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:56a		Low
Thu 1:39p		High
Thu 8:11p		Low
Fri 2:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:22a		Low
Thu 2:02p		High
Thu 8:50p		Low
Fri 3:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:56a		Low
Thu 1:47p		High
Thu 8:17p		Low
Fri 2:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 9:02a		Low
Thu 2:43p		High
Thu 9:20p		Low
Fri 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

