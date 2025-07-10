Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 82°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:15a Low

Thu 2:15p High

Thu 8:24p Low

Fri 3:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:49a Low

Thu 1:39p High

Thu 7:58p Low

Fri 2:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:03a Low

Thu 1:51p High

Thu 8:12p Low

Fri 2:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:45a Low

Thu 1:43p High

Thu 7:54p Low

Fri 2:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:29a High

Thu 11:55a Low

Thu 6:20p High

Fri 12:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:09a Low

Thu 2:09p High

Thu 8:19p Low

Fri 3:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:03a High

Thu 11:02a Low

Thu 5:54p High

Thu 11:11p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:02a Low

Thu 2:37p High

Thu 9:19p Low

Fri 3:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:56a Low

Thu 1:39p High

Thu 8:11p Low

Fri 2:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:22a Low

Thu 2:02p High

Thu 8:50p Low

Fri 3:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:56a Low

Thu 1:47p High

Thu 8:17p Low

Fri 2:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:02a Low

Thu 2:43p High

Thu 9:20p Low

Fri 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 12 seconds. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt