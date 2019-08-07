Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 87° Winds From the South

12 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)

10 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 8:09pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:48a High

Wed 2:06p Low

Wed 8:31p High

Thu 2:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:12a High

Wed 1:40p Low

Wed 7:55p High

Thu 1:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:24a High

Wed 1:54p Low

Wed 8:07p High

Thu 2:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:16a High

Wed 1:36p Low

Wed 7:59p High

Thu 1:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:06a Low

Wed 11:53a High

Wed 5:46p Low

Thu 12:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:53a High

Wed 1:58p Low

Wed 8:30p High

Thu 2:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 11:27a High

Wed 4:53p Low

Thu 12:10a High

Thu 5:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:14a High

Wed 2:40p Low

Wed 8:54p High

Thu 2:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:23a High

Wed 1:48p Low

Wed 8:03p High

Thu 2:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:43a High

Wed 2:14p Low

Wed 8:24p High

Thu 2:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:26a High

Wed 1:52p Low

Wed 8:10p High

Thu 2:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:23a High

Wed 2:49p Low

Wed 9:04p High

Thu 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have

a flotation device with you in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late this morning and early afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late evening and early morning, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Tstms in the evening. Showers. Tstms likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).