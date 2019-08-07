Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature81° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
12 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:07am - 8:09pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:48a		High
Wed 2:06p		Low
Wed 8:31p		High
Thu 2:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:12a		High
Wed 1:40p		Low
Wed 7:55p		High
Thu 1:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:24a		High
Wed 1:54p		Low
Wed 8:07p		High
Thu 2:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:16a		High
Wed 1:36p		Low
Wed 7:59p		High
Thu 1:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:06a		Low
Wed 11:53a		High
Wed 5:46p		Low
Thu 12:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:53a		High
Wed 1:58p		Low
Wed 8:30p		High
Thu 2:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 11:27a		High
Wed 4:53p		Low
Thu 12:10a		High
Thu 5:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 8:14a		High
Wed 2:40p		Low
Wed 8:54p		High
Thu 2:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:23a		High
Wed 1:48p		Low
Wed 8:03p		High
Thu 2:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:43a		High
Wed 2:14p		Low
Wed 8:24p		High
Thu 2:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:26a		High
Wed 1:52p		Low
Wed 8:10p		High
Thu 2:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 8:23a		High
Wed 2:49p		Low
Wed 9:04p		High
Thu 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have
a flotation device with you in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late this morning and early afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late evening and early morning, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Tstms in the evening. Showers. Tstms likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top