Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:07am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Manasquan Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:48a
|High
Wed 2:06p
|Low
Wed 8:31p
|High
Thu 2:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:12a
|High
Wed 1:40p
|Low
Wed 7:55p
|High
Thu 1:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:24a
|High
Wed 1:54p
|Low
Wed 8:07p
|High
Thu 2:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:16a
|High
Wed 1:36p
|Low
Wed 7:59p
|High
Thu 1:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:06a
|Low
Wed 11:53a
|High
Wed 5:46p
|Low
Thu 12:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:53a
|High
Wed 1:58p
|Low
Wed 8:30p
|High
Thu 2:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 11:27a
|High
Wed 4:53p
|Low
Thu 12:10a
|High
Thu 5:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:14a
|High
Wed 2:40p
|Low
Wed 8:54p
|High
Thu 2:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:23a
|High
Wed 1:48p
|Low
Wed 8:03p
|High
Thu 2:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:43a
|High
Wed 2:14p
|Low
Wed 8:24p
|High
Thu 2:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:26a
|High
Wed 1:52p
|Low
Wed 8:10p
|High
Thu 2:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:23a
|High
Wed 2:49p
|Low
Wed 9:04p
|High
Thu 3:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have
a flotation device with you in the water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late this morning and early afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the late evening and early morning, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Tstms in the evening. Showers. Tstms likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).