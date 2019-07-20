Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 20, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature86° - 96°
WindsFrom the West
9 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:51am - 8:26pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 11:07a		Low
Sat 5:03p		High
Sat 11:14p		Low
Sun 5:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:41a		Low
Sat 4:27p		High
Sat 10:48p		Low
Sun 4:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:55a		Low
Sat 4:39p		High
Sat 11:02p		Low
Sun 5:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:37a		Low
Sat 4:31p		High
Sat 10:44p		Low
Sun 5:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:02a		High
Sat 2:47p		Low
Sat 9:08p		High
Sun 2:54a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:53a		Low
Sat 4:53p		High
Sat 11:01p		Low
Sun 5:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:36a		High
Sat 1:54p		Low
Sat 8:42p		High
Sun 2:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:29a		High
Sat 11:38a		Low
Sat 5:22p		High
Sat 11:43p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:37a		Low
Sat 4:32p		High
Sat 10:47p		Low
Sun 5:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:00a		High
Sat 11:03a		Low
Sat 4:48p		High
Sat 11:18p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:40a		Low
Sat 4:29p		High
Sat 10:52p		Low
Sun 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:34a		High
Sat 11:39a		Low
Sat 5:33p		High
Sat 11:54p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for Heat Index Values of 110 on Saturday afternoon and 110-115 on Sunday afternoon. The excessive heat and humidity may cause heat stress or heat stroke

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

