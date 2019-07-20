Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 20, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|86° - 96°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:51am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 11:07a
|Low
Sat 5:03p
|High
Sat 11:14p
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:41a
|Low
Sat 4:27p
|High
Sat 10:48p
|Low
Sun 4:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:55a
|Low
Sat 4:39p
|High
Sat 11:02p
|Low
Sun 5:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:37a
|Low
Sat 4:31p
|High
Sat 10:44p
|Low
Sun 5:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:02a
|High
Sat 2:47p
|Low
Sat 9:08p
|High
Sun 2:54a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:53a
|Low
Sat 4:53p
|High
Sat 11:01p
|Low
Sun 5:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:36a
|High
Sat 1:54p
|Low
Sat 8:42p
|High
Sun 2:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|High
Sat 11:38a
|Low
Sat 5:22p
|High
Sat 11:43p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:37a
|Low
Sat 4:32p
|High
Sat 10:47p
|Low
Sun 5:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|High
Sat 11:03a
|Low
Sat 4:48p
|High
Sat 11:18p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:40a
|Low
Sat 4:29p
|High
Sat 10:52p
|Low
Sun 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:34a
|High
Sat 11:39a
|Low
Sat 5:33p
|High
Sat 11:54p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for Heat Index Values of 110 on Saturday afternoon and 110-115 on Sunday afternoon. The excessive heat and humidity may cause heat stress or heat stroke
TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).