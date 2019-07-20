Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 20, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 86° - 96° Winds From the West

9 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:26pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 11:07a Low

Sat 5:03p High

Sat 11:14p Low

Sun 5:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:41a Low

Sat 4:27p High

Sat 10:48p Low

Sun 4:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:55a Low

Sat 4:39p High

Sat 11:02p Low

Sun 5:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:37a Low

Sat 4:31p High

Sat 10:44p Low

Sun 5:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:02a High

Sat 2:47p Low

Sat 9:08p High

Sun 2:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:53a Low

Sat 4:53p High

Sat 11:01p Low

Sun 5:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:36a High

Sat 1:54p Low

Sat 8:42p High

Sun 2:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:29a High

Sat 11:38a Low

Sat 5:22p High

Sat 11:43p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:37a Low

Sat 4:32p High

Sat 10:47p Low

Sun 5:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:00a High

Sat 11:03a Low

Sat 4:48p High

Sat 11:18p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:40a Low

Sat 4:29p High

Sat 10:52p Low

Sun 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:34a High

Sat 11:39a Low

Sat 5:33p High

Sat 11:54p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for Heat Index Values of 110 on Saturday afternoon and 110-115 on Sunday afternoon. The excessive heat and humidity may cause heat stress or heat stroke

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

