Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 20, 2020

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

  • Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. EDT Monday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature88° - 98°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:20a		Low
Mon 2:23p		High
Mon 8:26p		Low
Tue 3:16a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:54a		Low
Mon 1:47p		High
Mon 8:00p		Low
Tue 2:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:08a		Low
Mon 1:59p		High
Mon 8:14p		Low
Tue 2:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:50a		Low
Mon 1:51p		High
Mon 7:56p		Low
Tue 2:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:35a		High
Mon 12:00p		Low
Mon 6:28p		High
Tue 12:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:12a		Low
Mon 2:14p		High
Mon 8:21p		Low
Tue 3:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:09a		High
Mon 11:07a		Low
Mon 6:02p		High
Mon 11:13p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 8:59a		Low
Mon 2:40p		High
Mon 9:15p		Low
Tue 3:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:55a		Low
Mon 1:41p		High
Mon 8:10p		Low
Tue 2:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:27a		Low
Mon 2:09p		High
Mon 8:51p		Low
Tue 3:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:56a		Low
Mon 1:52p		High
Mon 8:19p		Low
Tue 2:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:01a		Low
Mon 2:47p		High
Mon 9:20p		Low
Tue 3:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Widespread fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms likely.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

