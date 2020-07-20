Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 20, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. EDT Monday
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|88° - 98°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:20a
|Low
Mon 2:23p
|High
Mon 8:26p
|Low
Tue 3:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:54a
|Low
Mon 1:47p
|High
Mon 8:00p
|Low
Tue 2:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:08a
|Low
Mon 1:59p
|High
Mon 8:14p
|Low
Tue 2:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:50a
|Low
Mon 1:51p
|High
Mon 7:56p
|Low
Tue 2:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:35a
|High
Mon 12:00p
|Low
Mon 6:28p
|High
Tue 12:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:12a
|Low
Mon 2:14p
|High
Mon 8:21p
|Low
Tue 3:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:09a
|High
Mon 11:07a
|Low
Mon 6:02p
|High
Mon 11:13p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:59a
|Low
Mon 2:40p
|High
Mon 9:15p
|Low
Tue 3:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:55a
|Low
Mon 1:41p
|High
Mon 8:10p
|Low
Tue 2:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:27a
|Low
Mon 2:09p
|High
Mon 8:51p
|Low
Tue 3:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:56a
|Low
Mon 1:52p
|High
Mon 8:19p
|Low
Tue 2:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:01a
|Low
Mon 2:47p
|High
Mon 9:20p
|Low
Tue 3:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Widespread fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms likely.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).