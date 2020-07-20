Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 20, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. EDT Monday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 88° - 98° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:20a Low

Mon 2:23p High

Mon 8:26p Low

Tue 3:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:54a Low

Mon 1:47p High

Mon 8:00p Low

Tue 2:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:08a Low

Mon 1:59p High

Mon 8:14p Low

Tue 2:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:50a Low

Mon 1:51p High

Mon 7:56p Low

Tue 2:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:35a High

Mon 12:00p Low

Mon 6:28p High

Tue 12:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:12a Low

Mon 2:14p High

Mon 8:21p Low

Tue 3:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:09a High

Mon 11:07a Low

Mon 6:02p High

Mon 11:13p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:59a Low

Mon 2:40p High

Mon 9:15p Low

Tue 3:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:55a Low

Mon 1:41p High

Mon 8:10p Low

Tue 2:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:27a Low

Mon 2:09p High

Mon 8:51p Low

Tue 3:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:56a Low

Mon 1:52p High

Mon 8:19p Low

Tue 2:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:01a Low

Mon 2:47p High

Mon 9:20p Low

Tue 3:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Widespread fog in the morning with vsby 1 NM or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms likely.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).