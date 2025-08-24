NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 24
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:15am - 7:42pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:18a
|Low
Sun 3:27p
|High
Sun 9:28p
|Low
Mon 3:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:52a
|Low
Sun 2:51p
|High
Sun 9:02p
|Low
Mon 3:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:06a
|Low
Sun 3:03p
|High
Sun 9:16p
|Low
Mon 3:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:48a
|Low
Sun 2:55p
|High
Sun 8:58p
|Low
Mon 3:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:24a
|High
Sun 12:58p
|Low
Sun 7:32p
|High
Mon 1:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:09a
|Low
Sun 3:22p
|High
Sun 9:23p
|Low
Mon 3:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:58a
|High
Sun 12:05p
|Low
Sun 7:06p
|High
Mon 12:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:02a
|Low
Sun 3:54p
|High
Sun 10:17p
|Low
Mon 4:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:59a
|Low
Sun 2:57p
|High
Sun 9:11p
|Low
Mon 3:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:26a
|Low
Sun 3:18p
|High
Sun 9:42p
|Low
Mon 3:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:06a
|Low
Sun 3:03p
|High
Sun 9:22p
|Low
Mon 3:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:07a
|Low
Sun 3:58p
|High
Sun 10:22p
|Low
Mon 4:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
