HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:15am - 7:42pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:18a Low

Sun 3:27p High

Sun 9:28p Low

Mon 3:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:52a Low

Sun 2:51p High

Sun 9:02p Low

Mon 3:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:06a Low

Sun 3:03p High

Sun 9:16p Low

Mon 3:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:48a Low

Sun 2:55p High

Sun 8:58p Low

Mon 3:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:24a High

Sun 12:58p Low

Sun 7:32p High

Mon 1:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:09a Low

Sun 3:22p High

Sun 9:23p Low

Mon 3:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:58a High

Sun 12:05p Low

Sun 7:06p High

Mon 12:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:02a Low

Sun 3:54p High

Sun 10:17p Low

Mon 4:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:59a Low

Sun 2:57p High

Sun 9:11p Low

Mon 3:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:26a Low

Sun 3:18p High

Sun 9:42p Low

Mon 3:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:06a Low

Sun 3:03p High

Sun 9:22p Low

Mon 3:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:07a Low

Sun 3:58p High

Sun 10:22p Low

Mon 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

