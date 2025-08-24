NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 24

Seaside Park (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:15am - 7:42pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 9:18a		Low
Sun 3:27p		High
Sun 9:28p		Low
Mon 3:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:52a		Low
Sun 2:51p		High
Sun 9:02p		Low
Mon 3:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:06a		Low
Sun 3:03p		High
Sun 9:16p		Low
Mon 3:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:48a		Low
Sun 2:55p		High
Sun 8:58p		Low
Mon 3:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:24a		High
Sun 12:58p		Low
Sun 7:32p		High
Mon 1:08a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:09a		Low
Sun 3:22p		High
Sun 9:23p		Low
Mon 3:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:58a		High
Sun 12:05p		Low
Sun 7:06p		High
Mon 12:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 10:02a		Low
Sun 3:54p		High
Sun 10:17p		Low
Mon 4:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:59a		Low
Sun 2:57p		High
Sun 9:11p		Low
Mon 3:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 9:26a		Low
Sun 3:18p		High
Sun 9:42p		Low
Mon 3:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:06a		Low
Sun 3:03p		High
Sun 9:22p		Low
Mon 3:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 10:07a		Low
Sun 3:58p		High
Sun 10:22p		Low
Mon 4:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

