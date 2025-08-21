NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 21

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Large breaking waves of 7 to
12 feet in the surf zone on Thursday and 6 to 9 feet on Friday.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until midnight for northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves5 - 11 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
22 - 32 mph (Gust 40 mph)
19 - 28 knots (Gust 35 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:47pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:02a		Low
Thu 1:04p		High
Thu 7:21p		Low
Fri 1:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:36a		Low
Thu 12:28p		High
Thu 6:55p		Low
Fri 1:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:50a		Low
Thu 12:40p		High
Thu 7:09p		Low
Fri 1:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:32a		Low
Thu 12:32p		High
Thu 6:51p		Low
Fri 1:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:09a		High
Thu 10:42a		Low
Thu 5:09p		High
Thu 11:01p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:49a		Low
Thu 12:56p		High
Thu 7:10p		Low
Fri 1:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:49a		Low
Thu 4:43p		High
Thu 10:08p		Low
Fri 5:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:41a		Low
Thu 1:28p		High
Thu 8:05p		Low
Fri 2:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:45a		Low
Thu 12:36p		High
Thu 7:04p		Low
Fri 1:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:09a		Low
Thu 12:56p		High
Thu 7:36p		Low
Fri 1:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:54a		Low
Thu 12:46p		High
Thu 7:18p		Low
Fri 1:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:50a		Low
Thu 1:36p		High
Thu 8:12p		Low
Fri 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt this afternoon. Seas 9 to 13 ft, building to 11 to 15 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 13 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 11 to 15 ft, subsiding to 9 to 13 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 15 ft at 13 seconds, becoming E 13 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 13 seconds, becoming E 8 ft at 12 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 12 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

