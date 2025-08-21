NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 21
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Large breaking waves of 7 to
12 feet in the surf zone on Thursday and 6 to 9 feet on Friday.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until midnight for northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|5 - 11 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
22 - 32 mph (Gust 40 mph)
19 - 28 knots (Gust 35 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 7:47pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:02a
|Low
Thu 1:04p
|High
Thu 7:21p
|Low
Fri 1:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:36a
|Low
Thu 12:28p
|High
Thu 6:55p
|Low
Fri 1:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:50a
|Low
Thu 12:40p
|High
Thu 7:09p
|Low
Fri 1:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:32a
|Low
Thu 12:32p
|High
Thu 6:51p
|Low
Fri 1:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:09a
|High
Thu 10:42a
|Low
Thu 5:09p
|High
Thu 11:01p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:49a
|Low
Thu 12:56p
|High
Thu 7:10p
|Low
Fri 1:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:49a
|Low
Thu 4:43p
|High
Thu 10:08p
|Low
Fri 5:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:41a
|Low
Thu 1:28p
|High
Thu 8:05p
|Low
Fri 2:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:45a
|Low
Thu 12:36p
|High
Thu 7:04p
|Low
Fri 1:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:09a
|Low
Thu 12:56p
|High
Thu 7:36p
|Low
Fri 1:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:54a
|Low
Thu 12:46p
|High
Thu 7:18p
|Low
Fri 1:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:50a
|Low
Thu 1:36p
|High
Thu 8:12p
|Low
Fri 2:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt this afternoon. Seas 9 to 13 ft, building to 11 to 15 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 13 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 11 to 15 ft, subsiding to 9 to 13 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 15 ft at 13 seconds, becoming E 13 ft at 13 seconds.
FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 13 seconds, becoming E 8 ft at 12 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 12 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 3 ft at 4 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
