Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Large breaking waves of 7 to

12 feet in the surf zone on Thursday and 6 to 9 feet on Friday.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until midnight for northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 5 - 11 feet Winds From the Northeast

22 - 32 mph (Gust 40 mph)

19 - 28 knots (Gust 35 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:47pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:02a Low

Thu 1:04p High

Thu 7:21p Low

Fri 1:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:36a Low

Thu 12:28p High

Thu 6:55p Low

Fri 1:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:50a Low

Thu 12:40p High

Thu 7:09p Low

Fri 1:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:32a Low

Thu 12:32p High

Thu 6:51p Low

Fri 1:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:09a High

Thu 10:42a Low

Thu 5:09p High

Thu 11:01p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:49a Low

Thu 12:56p High

Thu 7:10p Low

Fri 1:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:49a Low

Thu 4:43p High

Thu 10:08p Low

Fri 5:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:41a Low

Thu 1:28p High

Thu 8:05p Low

Fri 2:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:45a Low

Thu 12:36p High

Thu 7:04p Low

Fri 1:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:09a Low

Thu 12:56p High

Thu 7:36p Low

Fri 1:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:54a Low

Thu 12:46p High

Thu 7:18p Low

Fri 1:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:50a Low

Thu 1:36p High

Thu 8:12p Low

Fri 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt this afternoon. Seas 9 to 13 ft, building to 11 to 15 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 13 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 11 to 15 ft, subsiding to 9 to 13 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 15 ft at 13 seconds, becoming E 13 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 13 seconds, becoming E 8 ft at 12 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 12 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

