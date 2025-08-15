Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

8 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 7:55pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:50a High

Fri 1:19p Low

Fri 7:51p High

Sat 1:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:14a High

Fri 12:53p Low

Fri 7:15p High

Sat 1:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:26a High

Fri 1:07p Low

Fri 7:27p High

Sat 1:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:18a High

Fri 12:49p Low

Fri 7:19p High

Sat 1:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:55a High

Fri 4:59p Low

Fri 11:56p High

Sat 5:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:53a High

Fri 1:09p Low

Fri 7:55p High

Sat 1:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:29a High

Fri 4:06p Low

Fri 11:30p High

Sat 4:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:30a High

Fri 2:11p Low

Fri 8:28p High

Sat 2:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:27a High

Fri 12:52p Low

Fri 7:23p High

Sat 1:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:53a High

Fri 1:25p Low

Fri 7:46p High

Sat 1:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:34a High

Fri 1:00p Low

Fri 7:27p High

Sat 1:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:29a High

Fri 2:01p Low

Fri 8:17p High

Sat 2:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

