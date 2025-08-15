NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 15

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 15

Fishing at Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
8 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:07am - 7:55pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:50a		High
Fri 1:19p		Low
Fri 7:51p		High
Sat 1:45a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:14a		High
Fri 12:53p		Low
Fri 7:15p		High
Sat 1:19a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:26a		High
Fri 1:07p		Low
Fri 7:27p		High
Sat 1:33a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:18a		High
Fri 12:49p		Low
Fri 7:19p		High
Sat 1:15a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:55a		High
Fri 4:59p		Low
Fri 11:56p		High
Sat 5:25a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:53a		High
Fri 1:09p		Low
Fri 7:55p		High
Sat 1:36a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:29a		High
Fri 4:06p		Low
Fri 11:30p		High
Sat 4:32a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 7:30a		High
Fri 2:11p		Low
Fri 8:28p		High
Sat 2:27a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:27a		High
Fri 12:52p		Low
Fri 7:23p		High
Sat 1:16a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:53a		High
Fri 1:25p		Low
Fri 7:46p		High
Sat 1:42a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:34a		High
Fri 1:00p		Low
Fri 7:27p		High
Sat 1:20a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:29a		High
Fri 2:01p		Low
Fri 8:17p		High
Sat 2:27a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

