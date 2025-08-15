NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
8 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:07am - 7:55pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:50a
|High
Fri 1:19p
|Low
Fri 7:51p
|High
Sat 1:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:14a
|High
Fri 12:53p
|Low
Fri 7:15p
|High
Sat 1:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:26a
|High
Fri 1:07p
|Low
Fri 7:27p
|High
Sat 1:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:18a
|High
Fri 12:49p
|Low
Fri 7:19p
|High
Sat 1:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:55a
|High
Fri 4:59p
|Low
Fri 11:56p
|High
Sat 5:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:53a
|High
Fri 1:09p
|Low
Fri 7:55p
|High
Sat 1:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:29a
|High
Fri 4:06p
|Low
Fri 11:30p
|High
Sat 4:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:30a
|High
Fri 2:11p
|Low
Fri 8:28p
|High
Sat 2:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:27a
|High
Fri 12:52p
|Low
Fri 7:23p
|High
Sat 1:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:53a
|High
Fri 1:25p
|Low
Fri 7:46p
|High
Sat 1:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:34a
|High
Fri 1:00p
|Low
Fri 7:27p
|High
Sat 1:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:29a
|High
Fri 2:01p
|Low
Fri 8:17p
|High
Sat 2:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List
Beach Boys Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci