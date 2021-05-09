Jersey Shore diamonds for Mother’s Day? Your kids can afford them and they’re fabulous
What if I told you that the kids can afford to buy mom diamonds — straight from the Jersey Shore for Mother's Day? I'm a born and raised Jersey Girl so I'm kind of obsessed with this idea.
You can rock a Cape May diamond straight from the sand to your finger and let me tell you: They are fabulous and affordable!
At first glance, they look like real diamonds but Cape May “diamonds” are actually quartz. They are a natural phenomenon that washes up on the shores of Sunset Beach near Cape May Point. They’ve become a tourist attraction because people love hunting for them.
Local shops have been making jewelry out of them and some of these pieces are stunning. There is a range of pricing depending on what you want. The Sunset Beach Gift Shop sells them in ornate golden rings, necklaces and bracelets.
The most expensive ring, professionally cut, will set you back $359. A bag of smaller uncut Diamonds will only cost you $1.99.
I found some really nice rings, bracelets and necklaces for around $40. They ship in case you are not able to take the drive down to Cape May.
There is also special meaning behind Cape May diamonds. Legend has it that they contain a supernatural power that brings fortune, success and well being. I say surprise mom with a gem from New Jersey. I hope my kids are reading this :-)
Listen to Shannon Holly mornings on 94.3 The Point.