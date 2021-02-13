Jersey lawyer singing the praises of Springsteen’s case

Last week just as people stopped picking apart or praising Bruce's Superbowl Jeep commercial, we learned about his DUI change back in November at Sandy Hook. First it was just the DUI, reckless driving at Gateway Recreational Area( Sandy Hook). The next day we heard the story of him just having one shot of tequila with a fan on the side of the road and his blood alcohol level was only .02, about a quarter of the legal limit.

The next day it came out that he refused to take a breathalyzer test right away and that he had two shots and something about an empty bottle of Patron. Bruce has his legions of loyal fans, especially here in New Jersey. He also has his many critics who aren't crazy about him using his celebrity to promote political causes and candidates.

Enter attorney Eric Harrison at Methfessel and Werbel Law in Edison. Eric is a Princeton grad who mostly does civil rights defense litigation. He's also a pretty good singer/songwriter and musician. He has a band called Crash Chorus and in the pre-COVID days would perform occasionally at Crossroads in Garwood. They put out an album in Novermber called "Gratitude".

For now, he performs a virtual concert from his porch on Sunday nights on Facebook live and @ericharrisonmusic on Instagram. Eric kinda looks like Bruce a little in some shots. He has written a really clever, funny tune about Bruce Springsteen's legal predicament and it should get a gazillion views this week. And if Bruce doesn't hire him as his attorney, maybe back-up acoustic guitar spot on his next tour. He wouldn't be making a bad choice either way.

