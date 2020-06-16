You wouldn't think you'd have to tell people not to take a selfie with a loose bear, but the Winslow police did just that. Their Facebook page also gives a lot of Do's and Dont's when encountering a bear. Despite that, there are some who say "We're from Jersey, we ain't afraid of no stinkin' bear."

You would have to figure that if you're going to try to get a selfie with a bear that you wouldn't want him to know it. It's not like you're going to give him time to spruce himself up to look good in the shot. You may want to rethink the idea while you're sprucing yourself up to look good in the shot. In the end you may find that all the sprucing didn't make a difference when he finds out what it is you're asking him to do.

Now I'm getting an image of you staring at yourself while you're taking the shot, only to find out when you see it that the bear has that look of hungry terror on his face like he's about to come down really hard on you. It's at that point you make like a cartoon and scram as fast as you can. I can even imagine the tornado-like wake you both leave as he starts chasing you around the yard. Of course, it doesn't always happen like that.

In that vein, I asked people to post pictures they have taken with wild animals. What I got were lions and tigers and bears (let's all say it together, "Oh My").

Check these out:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

