Jersey girl makes it in Hollywood

It was great to meet Amanda Bruton over the phone as she joined my morning show the other day.

She grew up in Jersey and her proud dad, Ken, called the show a week earlier when we were discussing what new shows to binge watch. When the Amazon Prime Video show 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' came up, Ken offered an intro with Amanda, who has a role in the show.

I took him up on it and Amanda didn't disappoint; energetic, funny and clearly taking Hollywood by storm. Actress Amanda Bruton has appeared in many binge-worthy shows and will be appearing in the Netflix show 'Orange Is The New Black'.

Here's my conversation with her on air:

