Jersey Fresh zucchini noodles better than pasta?

If you love fresh veggies and don't like carbs, "zoodles" might be you next go-to favorite meal.

If you haven't tried it or you didn't love them, you're doing it wrong. You can find them in most produce sections of Jersey supermarkets, nicely packaged and ready to go. But with all of the farm fresh zucchini we have available now, it's easy enough to "zoodle" them yourself.

You can find a cheap zoodler at your supermarket or dollar store and of course find a variety of them online.

A loyal listener gave one to each of us a couple of years ago. Since there's so much basil around and pesto is a summertime favorite around here, I thought we'd combine the two and then some.

This is a great summer dish that is sure to please everyone in the family.

Rethinking pasta with Zoodles, Aka zucchini noodles

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.