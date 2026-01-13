New Jersey’s iconic Jersey Freeze is opening a new ice cream shop
Are you really a true New Jerseyan if you’ve never been to Jersey Freeze?
I mean, seriously, if it’s good enough for the Jersey icons, Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi, then it’s good enough for anyone in the Garden State.
Read More: Jersey Freeze opens a new location in Colts Neck
As a born and raised Freehold gal, many of my summer nights growing up were spent getting ice cream and hanging out with friends or family at their iconic restaurant on RT 9 in Freehold.
Side note: There was one time I actually missed running into Springsteen there by maybe five minutes. I’m still bitter about it. That’s the most “Freehold” thing that could ever happen.
But hey, at least I had some delicious soft serve ice cream, so I still came out a winner!
Jersey Freeze in Old Bridge
In addition to their other locations in Holmdel and Colts Neck, Jersey Freeze is now expanding to Old Bridge to make New Jersey just a little sweeter, according to an announcement on their Instagram.
This might be the best news I’ve read all week.
Soon to be located at 1447 Route 18 in Old Bridge, the ice cream shop owners hope to open up the new spot in May of this year, with the possibility of more to come.
Their other spots can be found at Routes 9 and 33 in Freehold (across from the Barnes & Noble), 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, and 340 Route 34 in Colts Neck.
Old Bridge, get ready for some delicious ice cream. Jersey Freeze never disappoints!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.