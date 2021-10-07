Jersey City’s bizarre ‘Shush’ sculpture is perfect symbol for NJ (Opinion)

Have you seen the "Shush" sculpture in Jersey City? The giant white statue is actually named "Water Soul" and it stands 80ft tall on private property facing Manhattan. It appears to be the face of a woman with fingers in front of her mouth asking New York to quiet down or "shush."

Though it's meant to be more reflective, the sculpture, designed by Jaume Plensa is actually the perfect symbol to represent New Jersey. It's even in the perfect place, pointing towards New York. In fact, they should put another one pointing towards Philadelphia.

For years people in New Jersey have been telling those in New York and Philadelphia to "shush" as they regale us with the boring stories of how great it is to have lived there and treat us like the vast wasteland in between the two.

It was that attitude from the two towns that makes it possible for New Jersey 101.5 to exist. We say it every hour, "Not New York, Not Philadelphia, PROUD TO BE New Jersey 101.5!"

Now we have a sculptural backup in the form of a young woman actually telling New York to "shush."

I hope Jaume Plensa sees the potential here and starts marketing mini "shush" sculptures all along the boardwalk this summer. Water Soul should even be on t-shirts, replacing the Chris Christie Island Beach picture. If there's anyone that should be shushed...

I could see people buying the mini sculptures and pointing the lady at whoever they want to just shut up. Husbands and wives will keep it on their sides of the bed pointing her to the other side. She'll be the centerpiece of holiday dinners pointing at those relatives who won't stop talking.

New Jersey is all about telling people to "Shush" Now we have a sculpture to bring the point home!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Things to do in Salem County, NJ The least populated county in New Jersey is out of the way for most New Jerseyans. Here's a sample of things to do and appreciate should you choose to take a trip to Salem County.