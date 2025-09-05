Jersey City police officers involved in afternoon street shooting
🚨Shots were fired at a marked police vehicle in Jersey City
🚨One of the officers returned fire
🚨The suspected gunman was taken to a hospital
JERSEY CITY — A shooting involving police on Friday afternoon is under investigation.
Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said shots were fired on Kennedy Boulevard but did not disclose additional details. The road was still closed in both directions between Clendenny Avenue and Communipaw Avenue as of 5 p.m.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported shots were fired at a marked police vehicle driving near Clinton Avenue around 1:20 p.m. A police sergeant in the vehicle got out and returned fire, according to the report. The gunman was shot and taken to a hospital.
A witness told HudPost that they heard two shots fired and saw the gunman lying on the street surrounded by blood.
PIX 11 reported that the officers were not injured in the shooting.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
NJ DOT Back to School Messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Cough, cough: NJ's favorite lost voice and sore throat remedies
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow