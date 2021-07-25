Jersey City, NJ Saturday murders leave 2 men dead, 1 man charged
JERSEY CITY — A 55-year-old city resident has been charged with murder in the death of another man on Saturday night, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Sunday.
Just after 10 p.m., Jersey City Police responded to the area of 151 Cambridge Avenue where they found an unresponsive man who had been stabbed in the neck, Suarez said.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Steven Bardsley was arrested a short time later on Central Avenue, according to the prosecutor.
In addition to first-degree murder, Bardsley was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, both stemming from a knife he was found with, Suarez said.
As of Sunday afternoon, the other man's identity was unknown.
Earlier on Saturday in a separate incident, a 26-year-old Jersey City man was shot and killed along Grant Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area around 11 a.m. and found Raquan Bass had been shot in the upper body. He died shortly after.
No arrests had been made in Bass’ death as of Sunday afternoon, and no further details were given on a potential motive in either case.
The cause and manner of death of both men were pending autopsies by the regional medical examiner.
Anyone with information regarding either death can contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or submit an anonymous tip online.