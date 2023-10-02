🐁 Jersey City inspectors found a 'rat infestation' at the AMC Newport Centre 11

🐁 The theater reopened Friday after a deep cleaning and pest control treatment

🐁 AMC said reports of an infestation were 'inaccurate'

JERSEY CITY — A New Jersey movie theater has reopened after a reported "rat infestation" but the chain disputes the extent the problem.

The City of Jersey City closed the AMC Newport Centre 11 Wednesday after a city inspector made the discovery, according to city spokesman Stan Eason.

AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan in a statement said the theater had an "extensive cleaning" and treatment from a third-party pest control expert. The city allowed it to reopen Friday after another inspection.

Did movie theater have rat infestation?

Noonan called initial reporting about the cause of the closure was "inaccurate." The theater never had an infestation but rather a single rat found on a trap.

"The health department required AMC to cease operations and begin remediation treatment. We immediately contacted our third-party pest control expert vendor to inspect and treat the theater," Noonan said.

"This theater receives regular checks and service from a pest control vendor, and AMC worked closely with the Mall to conduct even more deep cleanings."

