Jersey City, NJ movie theater reopens, disputes reports of rats

Jersey City, NJ movie theater reopens, disputes reports of rats

Newport Centre in Jersey City (Newmark)

🐁  Jersey City inspectors  found a 'rat infestation' at the AMC Newport Centre 11

🐁 The theater reopened Friday after a deep cleaning and pest control treatment

🐁 AMC said reports of an infestation were 'inaccurate'

 

JERSEY CITY — A New Jersey movie theater has reopened after a reported "rat infestation" but the chain disputes the extent the problem.

The City of Jersey City closed the AMC Newport Centre 11 Wednesday after a city inspector made the discovery, according to city spokesman Stan Eason.

AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan in a statement said the theater had an "extensive cleaning" and treatment from a third-party pest control expert. The city allowed it to reopen Friday after another inspection.

Did movie theater have rat infestation?

Noonan called initial reporting about the cause of the closure was "inaccurate." The theater never had an infestation but rather a single rat found on a trap.

"The health department required AMC to cease operations and begin remediation treatment. We immediately contacted our third-party pest control expert vendor to inspect and treat the theater," Noonan said.

"This theater receives regular checks and service from a pest control vendor, and AMC worked closely with the Mall to conduct even more deep cleanings."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more

The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Visiting historic Twin Lights in Highlands, NJ: Photos

A virtual tour of the historic Twin Lights National Landmark. Please note that this particular tour was conducted in 2021 while COVID restrictions were still in place. Since then, all mask and COVID related restrictions have been lifted.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like

These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

The gallery includes competing photosimulations — those on file with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and those recently commissioned by a group opposed to the wind farm development.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Hudson County, Jersey City
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM