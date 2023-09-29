Rats! Major NJ movie theater closed by infestation
🐀 The theatres were closed Wednesday following an inspection
🐀 Another inspection is scheduled for Friday
JERSEY CITY — The AMC movie theater at Newport Centre shopping mall has been closed by a rat infestation.
The 11-theater complex was closed down after a Jersey City health inspector discovered a rat infestation, according to city spokesman Stan Eason.
The owner was specifically cited for the presence of rodents and multiple outer openings allowing the rodents a way into the building.
An inspection of the theater is scheduled for Friday. The theater owner will be charged a $100 inspection fee once all the violations are taken care of and will be required to be exterminated once a week.
The theater's website indicated Friday morning the theater is still closed due to "unforeseen maintenance."
AMC Theatre has 20 locations in New Jersey.
