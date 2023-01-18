ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.

The officer was taken to University Hospital in Newark where he is expected to recover, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the incident along with Jersey City and Elizabeth police.

🚓 NJ cops & accidental discharges

A State Police trooper accidentally shot himself in the leg in June 2021 at New York Penn Station. The off-duty trooper was adjusting his belt when the gun discharged on the station platform, according to State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele. The trooper did not face any disciplinary action.

READ MORE: NJ state trooper shoots himself at New York Penn Station

In 2019, a state Department of Human Services officer shot himself in the leg while working on his weapons qualifications at the gun range at the Morris County Fire and Safety Academy in Parsippany, according to a Morristown Daily Record report.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

