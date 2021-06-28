NJ state trooper shoots himself at New York Penn Station
A New Jersey State Police trooper accidentally shot himself Sunday night at New York Penn Station, officials said.
The officer, a member of the department for two years, shot himself once in the leg around 9:30 p.m, State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.
Peele said the trooper was off duty at the time and was on a train platform.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
He will likely not face any disciplinary action although the incident remains under investigation.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
Deadly condo tower collapse in Florida
A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, June 24, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photos)
2021 guide to beach badges in New Jersey
Get ready for summer by reserving your beach badge. See what this year's policies will be at the Jersey Shore beaches.