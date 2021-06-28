NJ state trooper shoots himself at New York Penn Station

A New Jersey State Police trooper accidentally shot himself Sunday night at New York Penn Station, officials said.

The officer, a member of the department for two years, shot himself once in the leg around 9:30 p.m, State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Peele said the trooper was off duty at the time and was on a train platform.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

He will likely not face any disciplinary action although the incident remains under investigation.

