JERSEY CITY — A summer tradition returns, as Jersey City’s Fourth of July celebration has announced its headliners.

Newark native and NBA icon, Shaquille O’Neal will be a guest DJ (under stage name DJ Diesel) along with Funk Flex, before rapper Flo Rida takes the stage, according to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop on Wednesday.

Following the performances, a fireworks display by Grucci will be launched from two barges in the Hudson River.

It’s the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the city will be hosting a large concert as part of the festivities.

Jersey City July 4th fireworks by Grucci (Jersey City)

Spectators can watch the fireworks show along the Hudson River Walkway, from the north field at Liberty State Park and most overlook areas in The Heights.

The full event — entailing concert and fireworks — has drawn a crowd of 150,000 in recent years.

Previous headliners include Jersey City native Akon (2018 & 2019), Pitbull (2019), Snoop Dogg (2018), Jersey City’s own Kool and the Gang (2017) and the Village People (2016).

Fireworks by Grucci is a renowned, sixth-generation, family-owned and operated fireworks company that holds the Guinness World Record for “largest fireworks display.”

Jersey City July 4th fireworks and concert (Jersey City)

Anyone attending the event is strongly encouraged to walk, bike, or use public transportation, as parking will be extremely limited.

Bike JC will host a free bicycle valet at Exchange Place.

Roads surrounding Montgomery Street will be closed for the duration of the celebration.

“Jersey City has transformed over our term to be one of the best renaissance stories in the country, and we strive to deliver the best product in everything we do with July 4th being another example,” Fulop said in a written statement.

For more details on the event, including transportation, directions and items allowed for spectators, visit the city's website.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

