Jefferson, NJ cop hit by suspected drunk driver

Jefferson police vehicle hit on Route 15 8/28/22 (Jefferson police), Officer Tyler LaMantia

JEFFERSON — A driver was charged with suspicion of drunk driving after he hit a parked Jefferson police vehicle from behind on Route 15 early Sunday morning.

Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting inside the marked vehicle while assisting with a crash in the northbound lanes near Berkshire Valley Road around 3:05 a.m.

The officer's car was hit by David Prontnicki, 45 of Budd Lake, according to Jefferson police.

LaMantia was taken to Morristown Medical Center.

Jefferson Township PBA 190 on its Facebook page said LaMantia was released from the hospital.

"We applaud the quick response of our emergency services and partner agencies. Our member is doing well and is no longer in the hospital," the union wrote.

Pictures of the crash show the police SUV with heavy damage all across the back, including a bumper that fell off and the frame on the passenger side out of alignment.

Prontnicki was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 973-697-1300.

