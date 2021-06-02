JCP&L: Higher electric bills likely for many customers

Since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first took hold of the Garden State, Jersey Central Power & Light has been only estimating electric use by those who have indoor meters.

But the utility, which serves 1.1 million customers across 13 counties, announced on Tuesday that indoor meter readings have resumed, so individuals with indoor meters will soon see charges for the actual amount of electricity they've consumed during the health crisis.

"As estimated bills are calculated, in part, from the prior year's usage – and most Americans spent more time at home throughout the pandemic – many customers will receive a higher bill due to the increase in actual consumption," JCP&L said in a press release. "As JCP&L begins reading meters again, monthly bills will reflect the electricity usage they were not charged for during the months they received estimated readings – not a rate increase or overcharge."

Not all customers are expected to receive actual meter reads within their June bills.

JCP&L representatives are available at 800-662-3115 to assist customers who are struggling to pay their monthly electric bills.

"Safety is our number one priority, and the suspension of indoor meter reading was just one step we took to protect the public and our team members during the global pandemic," said JCP&L President James V. Fakult. "Our customer service teams are ready to assist our customers who may receive higher than expected bills as we gradually return to normal operations."

