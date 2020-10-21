JBJ Soul Kitchen’s chili cook-off fundraiser is back

JBJ Soul Kitchen, the non-profit community restaurants started by New Jersey’s Jon Bon Jovi, have announced that their Toms River will host their 6th annual chili cook off, a fundraiser that, according to a press release, “honors and gives thanks to local first responders for their dedicated service to our community.”

At the JBJ Soul Kitchens (in Red Bank, Rutgers-New Brunswick, and Toms River), patrons donate a minimum of $20 for a three course meal with the proceeds going to feed the needy. Patrons who can’t afford to pay are given the opportunity to volunteer or otherwise get involved. For the chili cook off, each week beginning October 20, the Toms River menu will feature a different homemade chili by first responders competing for the chance to be named the JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off Champ. For a $20 donation, patrons select the featured chili as their appetizer as part of our regular 3-course meal offering.

Contestants receive points every time their chili is ordered. The schedule of contestants is:

• October 20-24: New Jersey State Police

• October 27-31: Tinton Falls EMS

• November 3-7: Toms River Fire Department #1

• November 10-14: Island Heights First Aid

The winning contestant will be announced on or around November 21. Patrons can either dine-in or order online for curbside pick-up here. The Toms River location is 1769 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. For more information about the JBJ Soul Kitchens, check out their website here. For info on the foundation, including their housing projects, click here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.