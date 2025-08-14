One of my favorite movies of all time is the 1975 classic "Jaws."

I have multiple shirts referencing it, I have a large sticker on my water cup with Quint’s face, I even have a poster with the entirety of the U.S.S. Indianapolis speech.

All that to say: I’ve been loving how the movie has been celebrated this summer in honor its 50th anniversary.

50 years of Jaws

One New Jersey theatre is acknowledging the milestone with a week of screenings for fans to enjoy.

Join us for our annual screening of this landmark summer film which is celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year! When a great white shark terrorizes the townspeople of Amity Island, the police chief, a grizzled shark hunter, and an oceanographer must set out to kill it.

Director Steven Spielberg invented the summer blockbuster with this thriller adapted from Peter Benchley’s novel.

There are several connections to New Jersey. Not only was the novel ‘Jaws’ based on the 1916 shark attacks that took place off the Jersey shored, but the Garden State was also where Benchley resided for several decades.

Where to see Jaws in theaters

You can watch the iconic film on the big screen on the following dates:

Saturday, Aug. 30, 4 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 30, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 31, 1 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 31, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 4, 3:45 p.m.

The Garden Theatre is located at 160 Nassau St. in Princeton, NJ.

You can get your tickets on The Garden Theatre’s website. (Please link - https://princetongardentheatre.org/films/jaws)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

