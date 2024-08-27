You’ll be seeing tons of NJ cops Thursday on Route 34

💥 "Goal: Zero" initiative in Monmouth County

HOLMDEL — This Monmouth County police department wants to reduce traffic fatalities.

Officials will hold a high visibility, county-wide enforcement detail on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m., with a focus on Route 34.

During these four hours on Thursday, extra law enforcement will be visible on Route 34 to hopefully get drivers to pay attention and slow down.

As of today, New Jersey has had 413 traffic fatalities in 2024, and 36 of those deaths have occurred in Monmouth County, Holmdel police reported. That is a nearly 13% increase over the same time a year ago.

“Traffic safety culture and driving behaviors need to change in order to keep people alive on NJ roadways,” the police said.

Law enforcement agencies in Monmouth County are not only dedicated to lowering these numbers and keeping the roadways safe, but the increase in traffic fatalities shows the need for this Goal: Zero detail, and future details as well, they said.

The goal of Goal: Zero is just what it says: zero deaths, zero injuries, and zero crashes.

