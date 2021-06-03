JACKSON — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen at his Mallard Court home on May 17.

Robert Mason Jr. has been in contact with friends via text and was believed to have been staying in the Luxury Trailer Park off of Toms River Road (Route 571).

He has also been seen in the area of the 60 Acres development and on Fort Plains Road in Howell, police said.

The teen, who also uses the name "Keshawn," is 5 feet 9 inches and 130 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and dreadlocks.

Jackson police asked anyone with information on Mason's whereabouts to call them at 732-928-1111 or contact the department via the StopIt app.

