Jackson, NJ police find teen with gun at school football game

JACKSON — Township Police arrested a teen who was found with a handgun and ammunition at a high school football game on Friday night.

Officers assigned to Jackson Liberty High School's home game against Shore Regional High School had been given a tip about the armed teen, police said.

Police and school security found the male and took him into custody without incident, finding a .22 caliber handgun and ammunition inside his backpack.

The arrest did not disrupt the game. It was not immediately clear if he was a student of either school playing.

The teen, whose identity was not released due to his age, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm on school property.

The investigation did not reveal any specific threats made against any individual, police said, and as of Saturday, there were no threats or additional safety concerns stemming from the incident.

Last month, a high school football game in Mercer County was briefly paused and cleared of spectators, after a fight led to the discovery of a teen armed with a handgun.

No one was hurt in that incident.

