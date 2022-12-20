Jackson, NJ man exchanged 500 child porn images on messenger
A Jackson man turned himself into police after a search of his devices showed he received and distributed hundreds of child sexual abuse images and videos on his Kik account.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detected the images being sent and received from a Kik messenger app, which was traced to the address of Joseph D. Tuzzio Jr., 42.
A search in October of Tuzzio's home by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit found two cell phones and a laptop with more than 500 child sexual abuse images of child pornography. Kik provided logs showing Tuzzio's account receiving and distributing child porn videos.
The IP address associated with the activity was assigned to Tuzzio’s place of employment in Jackson. Billhimer's office would not disclose Tuzzio's occupation or employer.
Tuzzio turned himself in at Jackson police headquarters Monday accompanied by his lawyer. He was charged with possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography and taken to the Ocean County Jail before his release before his next court date.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
