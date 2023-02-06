Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times

LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon.

Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.

The front end of the side-by-side hit the ground and flipped over several times.

D'Amore was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one on the Razor.

Charitable truck company owner

D'Amore was the owner of M.A.D. Trucking of Jackson. He was part of a group of contractors that volunteered with Hands Reaching Out to Hands to renovate the Millstone home of Jerry and Estelle Gottlieb in 2020.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lacey Township Crash Team.

Police asked any witnesses to the crash to call 609-693-6636.

