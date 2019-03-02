Jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

TRENTON — Someone in New Jersey could be holding a winning Mega Millions ticket.

One ticket sold in New Jersey matched all five numbers plus the mega ball drawn Friday night to claim the jackpot with an annuity value of $267 million ($159 million cash). It was the only ticket sold good for the jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 29, 33, 39, 60 and 66 with a Mega Ball of 21 and a Megaplier of 2.

In a statement the New Jersey Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek on New Brunswick Avenue in Phillipsburg.

"We encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and contact Lottery Headquarters at 609-599-5875 to arrange to file a claim for this “MEGA” jackpot prize,” New Jersey Lottery Acting Executive Director James A Carey, Jr. said.

The holder of the winning ticket has one year from the date of the drawing to present their ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been without a winner since the Jan. 1 drawing when a group of co-workers in New York claimed a $437 million prize.

It's the second March in a row that New Jersey has had a winning Mega Millions. Richard Wahl, of Vernon, won a jackpot with a $533 million annuity but chose the $324.6 million cash option. A winning Powerball ticket with an annuity of $315 million was sold at a Hackensack ShopRite in May.

There's a second chance to cash in on a big lottery jackpot with the Powerball game on Saturday night. The annuity value of its jackpot stands at $348 million with a cash value of $211.9 million.

