Haunted Airbnb in Upstate New York Will Give You Chills After Your Stay

If you'd love to encounter a ghost you'll want to visit this 122-year-old home in Upstate, New York.

People will always love a good ghost story. How about if you were able to create one of your own?

All around New York State there are a number of haunted locations and places you can explore. Some of them happen to be Airbnbs. Not only can you stay in comfort, but also possibly come into contact with something paranormal.

Zach Purdy is the owner of The House on Center Street and says that his home is allegedly also the home of 36 spirits. Lucky for Zach and his wife, they aren't afraid of no ghosts and have done some amazing research into the history of the property as well as into the paranormal aspect of the home.

Purdy Paranormal Purdy Paranormal loading...

A few of the things they've encountered since purchasing the historic property are disembodied voices, shadow figures, and cold spots throughout the home.

Before you dismiss his claims Zach was a bit of a skeptic himself before he started to have paranormal experiences himself. The best way for you to look into these stories is for you to go in and check it out for yourself.

The House on Center Street is located in Waterloo, NY - right in between Syracuse and Rochester by the Finger Lakes.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When they first realized they may have a ghost problem

Purdy was having some work done on the home when a plumber came into contact with something paranormal in the basement. He told The Unrefined Podcast that it startled the man so much that he accidentally cut a powerline to the entire home and ran out of the basement where he was working.

The House on Center Street officially became available for potential ghost seekers and vacationers as of April 1, 2023 and you can book one of three rooms right now on Airbnb.

Purdy Paranormal Purdy Paranormal loading...

Haunted Bars And Restaurants In Upstate New York