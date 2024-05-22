Looking for a spot with some amazing food and drinks that also happens to be packed with a ton of history? This Princeton, NJ landmark is not only an amazing spot to grab food and drinks for a night out, but it's actually one of the oldest bars in the entire state of New Jersey!

I found a list on New Jersey Digest that picked apart the top 10 oldest bars throughout the Garden State and sure enough, a well-known pub that sits in the heart of Princeton, New Jersey is on the list!

One of the oldest bars in New Jersey is the Yankee Doodle Tap Room in Princeton, NJ. If you've never seen or heard of it before, it's a little bar located at the Nassau Inn. If you aren't sure where that is, it's right in the heart of Palmer's Square.

Obviously, a ton of changes have been made throughout the years to this pub, but it was built back in 1756 and has remained a pub all these years. According to NJ Digest, "The Yankee Doodle Tap Room was first developed as a drinking club for male Princeton students and faculty and is visited by prominent alumni and famous historical figures."

It's so amazing to live in an area that is full of so much history. Yankee Doodle RTap Room is the perfect spot for a night out with friends, a casual dinner on a weekday, or when you're looking to go out and explore parts of historic Princeton, NJ!

Yankee Doodle Tap Room is located in the Nassau Inn located at 10 Palmer Square E, Princeton, NJ!

