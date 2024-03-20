Simply Delicious! The Absolute Best Burger in New Jersey is a Reigning Champion!

Ready to sink your teeth into one oof the best burgers you've ever had?

Here's the beautiful thing about burgers - while they can be, they don't have to be elaborate and expensive to be insanely delicious.

We love our hand-held foods in New Jersey - pizza, cheesesteaks, breakfast sandwiches... burgers are certainly no exception! They're pretty much one of the major food groups of America.

So who's got the best burger in New Jersey?

We'll turn to the lifestyle and food experts at Reader's Digest in their latest list of The Best Burger in Every State.

White Manna - Hackensack, NJ

The crown for best burger in the state goes to White Manna, located at 358 River Street in Hackensack! This tiny, unassuming-looking place packs a big punch of flavor!

And we've explored this place before! Last year it was crowned New Jersey's Best Hole-in-the-Wall Burger Joint by Cheapism.com!

So what makes this spot so special? Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Head to Hackensack for some of the most beloved burgers in the Garden State... White Manna‘s sliders are made from extra-lean local ground beef and cooked with grilled onions and cheese before being served hot on a Martin’s potato roll. Add a side of crinkle-cut fries and a cup of garlicky pickles to round out your order at this retro diner."'

They've been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," "Best Thing I Ever Ate," and "Food Feuds," even Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations". This little place has built up a huge reputation.

Have you ever been to White Manna's? If you're a burger lover, it's got to go on your bucketlist!

