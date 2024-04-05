‘Jersey Shore’ star got engaged, it’s likely no one believed it

A few basic rules if you want to be taken seriously in life.

Rule number one: Maybe don’t go on a volatile reality show like “Jersey Shore” when you’re 22 years old.

Rule number two: Maybe don’t agree to go on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” years later.

Rule number three: Maybe don’t announce your engagement on April Fool’s Day.

But that’s exactly what Sammi Giancola did.

@sammisweetheart via Instagram @sammisweetheart via Instagram loading...

Sammi Giancola announced her engagement to Justin May, who used to be a bouncer at Karma in Seaside Heights, on a day notorious for pulling pranks. On Instagram, she wrote: “The easiest question I've ever answered ... happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I'll love you forever, and then some.”

Awwwww.

@sammisweetheart via Instagram @sammisweetheart via Instagram loading...

Sammi Giancola, unlike a lot of the original cast, is a true Jersey girl. She is a native of Hazlet and went to Raritan High School. Now she owns Sweetheart Coast boutique in Ocean City and owns a home in Pine Beach.

As far as announcing something as serious as an engagement on April Fool’s Day, fellow cast member Vinny Guadagnino apparently did some engagement trolling on his own Instagram according to Asbury Park Press. Most of the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” cast offered their congratulations however.

@sammisweetheart via Instagram @sammisweetheart via Instagram loading...

Sammi Giancola is 37 years old and has parlayed her reality show fame into a number of areas. She launched her own line of clothing and accessories called Sweetheart Styles. She was part of a podcast from 2015 to 2017 that ran over 100 episodes. She’s even endorsed a fragrance available for both men and women called Dangerous.

Let’s hope hubby-to-be is enlightened enough to appreciate a woman who’s a go-getter.

@sammisweetheart via Instagram @sammisweetheart via Instagram loading...

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever According to Ranker , here are the 15 most hated TV characters as chosen by viewers as of November 2023. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.