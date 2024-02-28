Busy Stretch of Mercer County’s Route 1 Closed For Serious Accident

Heads up as we approach the afternoon commute: a busy stretch of Route 1 in Mercer County is now closed due to an accident.

The roadway is closed on the southbound side of Route 1 between Carnegie Center Blvd and Meadow Road. Traffic is actually stopped back from Alexander Road.

This is the latest information as of 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The northbound side of the roadway is open, but motorists can expect rubbernecking delays as well.

West Windsor Traffic February 28 Google Maps loading...

The accident and closure of the roadway were first reported by the West Windsor Police Department just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

