Christmas time is seriously the happiest time of the year. There’s just something about the twinkling lights, holiday music, and festive vibes that make everything feel a little more magical.

Whether you’re out shopping for gifts or just soaking up the holiday spirit, it’s hard not to get caught up in the joy of it all.

One of the best parts?

Hitting up restaurants and bars that go all out with their Christmas decorations. It’s like stepping into a real-life winter wonderland, and who doesn’t love that?

From cozy fireplaces and garlands draped over every corner to sparkling Christmas trees and even holiday-themed menus, festive restaurants are the perfect way to level up your holiday experience.

There’s nothing better than sipping on a themed cocktail like a peppermint martini or a spiced cider, while surrounded by all the holiday magic.

Plus, it’s such a fun way to make some memories with family and friends. Everyone’s in a good mood, the vibe is warm and cheerful, and it just feels like Christmas is truly in the air.

New Jersey has its fair share of festive spots that go all out for the holidays, but there’s one restaurant that truly takes the cake. It’s the kind of place that feels like it belongs in a Hallmark movie, and it’s impossible not to smile when you walk in.

Ready to find out where it is? Let’s dive into the most festive restaurant for Christmas in New Jersey!

What Is The Most Festive Restaurant This Christmas Season in 2024?

The Parkside Social in Verona, New Jersey has to be the most festive restaurant in the state. This spot goes all out for the holidays and is full of the most amazing decorations I’ve ever seen.

They call it “Miracle on Bloomfield” for the holidays and it looks like such a great spot to check out.

