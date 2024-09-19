This Town Has Been Named Worst Place to Live in PA

You’ve probably heard of lists ranking the best places to live, but what about the worst?

24/7 Wall St. recently released its list of the “Worst City to Live in Every State”, and I couldn’t help but check out the pick for Pennsylvania.

The city that claimed the top (or bottom) spot wasn’t Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.

Do you think you know where it is?

The sad title goes to Uniontown.

Uniontown is a small town located in Fayette County.

Have you ever heard of it? I hadn’t.

So, how was this decided?

The findings were figured out by data from sources like the Census Bureau, FBI, and the CDC.

Many different factors were analyzed like economy, community, and quality of life.

In Unionville, and most of the towns across America mentioned in this ranking, there is a high poverty rate.

Here are some stats on Uniontown:

  • Population: 9,988
  • Poverty Rate: 24.8%
  • Median Home Value: $81,700
  • Median Household Income: $32,016
  • Drug-Induced Mortality Rate: 55.4 deaths per 100,000 people
I've never been to Uniontown before, have you?

I bet not all of the residents of Uniontown would agree with this ranking.

Every town has its challenges, but after a Google search, I'm not sure I would believe the worst town title.

Uniontown is historical. It played a major part in the Underground Railroad.

There were a few Underground Railroad stations in Unionville.

The town is also near two Frank Lloyd Wright masterpieces. Click here for those details.

If you'd like to check out the other U.S. towns that made the worst cities to live in list, please click here.

