Uncle Dood’s Donuts Named Best Dessert Spot in New Jersey
Oh boy, you're probably going to want to take a road trip to Toms River after reading this.
Yelp has put together a list of the Top Dessert Spots Across the U.S. and Canada. You may want to keep this handy when you do any traveling around the country, especially if you have a sweet tooth.
The list is broken down by state. Yelp said, "From ice cream shops to bakeries, cupcakeries to donut shops, and even some mom-and-pop restaurants, this list has it all."
In New Jersey, a donut shop along the Jersey Shoreline took the top spot. Hmmm. Is a donut dessert? I would consider it a breakfast item. I guess anything sweet could be considered a dessert. Whatever.
The best dessert place in New Jersey title went to Uncle Dood's Donuts in Toms River.
Have you ever been there? I never have, but now I want to see what all the hype is about. I have a friend who lived in Toms River and he said there's always a line.
People can't wait to get their hands on the hot, hand-dipped donuts. Yum.
Uncle Dood's changes its menu monthly. Take a look below. There's a big selection.
Among the Yelp Reviews: "The Vermont Swine (bacon maple) is absolutely delicious; my favorite diet-destroying indulgence the world over."
Another review said, "We just moved to Toms River and I'm so glad that this is our local donut shop, because it's amazing."
Make sure you grab one of these if you like cannolis. Wow.
To see what the top desserts are in each state, click here.
Congratulations to Uncle Dood's Donuts.
Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
The Sad State of This Once-grand Shopping Mall in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman