Oh boy, you're probably going to want to take a road trip to Toms River after reading this.

Yelp has put together a list of the Top Dessert Spots Across the U.S. and Canada. You may want to keep this handy when you do any traveling around the country, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

Get our free mobile app

The list is broken down by state. Yelp said, "From ice cream shops to bakeries, cupcakeries to donut shops, and even some mom-and-pop restaurants, this list has it all."

In New Jersey, a donut shop along the Jersey Shoreline took the top spot. Hmmm. Is a donut dessert? I would consider it a breakfast item. I guess anything sweet could be considered a dessert. Whatever.

The best dessert place in New Jersey title went to Uncle Dood's Donuts in Toms River.

Google Google loading...

Have you ever been there? I never have, but now I want to see what all the hype is about. I have a friend who lived in Toms River and he said there's always a line.

People can't wait to get their hands on the hot, hand-dipped donuts. Yum.

Uncle Dood's changes its menu monthly. Take a look below. There's a big selection.

Among the Yelp Reviews: "The Vermont Swine (bacon maple) is absolutely delicious; my favorite diet-destroying indulgence the world over."

Another review said, "We just moved to Toms River and I'm so glad that this is our local donut shop, because it's amazing."

Make sure you grab one of these if you like cannolis. Wow.

To see what the top desserts are in each state, click here.

Congratulations to Uncle Dood's Donuts.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander