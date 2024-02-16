America’s Favorite Grocery Store Has 19 New Jersey Locations

I feel like the older you get, the more you enjoy the grocery store. Don't get me wrong, it's still a chore to pack up your kids grab your reusable bags, and head to get all of the groceries you need, but finding new food is the best.

I love roaming around the grocery store and finding some new, fun snacks to try out especially if I find something fun I've seen on TikTok.

America has revealed their very favorite grocery store in the country and there are quite a few locations throughout The Garden State.

A lot of grocery store chains have become trendy nowadays like Sprouts, Whole Foods, and especially the most popular grocery store amongst Americans according to Solitaired.

What is America's Favorite Grocery Store?

Can you guess which exciting grocery store may have taken the cake? It's Trader Joe's, of course!

If you have any social media accounts like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, etc, you know there is always a viral video on your feed about the fun and exciting ways to spice up your everyday meals using exclusively Trader Joe's products.

Not only does Trader Joe's have some really awesome snacks like their Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Joe-JOe's, Everything But The Bagel Chips, and more, but they also have some really amazing meals that make dinners easier than ever.

I personally LOVE some of their frozen dinners like their Cauliflower Gnocchi or the infamous Soup Dumplings. Are you shocked that Trader Joe's has taken this title? I'm not at all.

